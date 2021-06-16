TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of TransUnion worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TransUnion by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

