TravelNote (TVNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,128.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $22,031.70 and $1,128.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

