Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $620.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00153611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00183382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.88 or 0.00941207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.88 or 0.99859089 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

