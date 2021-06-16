Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $364,243.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00769189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.