Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.8%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$145.72 and last traded at C$146.43. Approximately 41,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 65,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$147.63.

Several research analysts have commented on TSU shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.19.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

