Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 338.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Triumph Group worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,915 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

