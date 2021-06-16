TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of TBI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

