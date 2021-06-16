TrumpCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,624.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $710,694.70 and approximately $9,624.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00056958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00036677 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00221142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033999 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.