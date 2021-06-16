TrustSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.33 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $92.67 million and $2.33 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00757518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.07690126 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

