Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.95

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.95 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64.88 ($0.85), with a volume of 2200556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.36 ($0.84).

TLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £926.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16). Also, insider Mitch Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

