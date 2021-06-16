Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Twilio worth $45,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.97. 14,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

