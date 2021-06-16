Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $226,720.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWST traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.96. 443,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,313. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 253.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

