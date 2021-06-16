Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $226,720.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TWST traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.96. 443,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,313. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
