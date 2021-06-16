Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $562,715.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $562,715.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00140366 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.