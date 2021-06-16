Ubiq Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $14,788.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.34 or 0.06261722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $613.52 or 0.01578129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00439950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00146736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00705288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00427590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00372243 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.