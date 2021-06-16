Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the May 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,001,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBQU opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

