Ubricoin Price Hits $0.0001 (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded up 39% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Ubricoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubricoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Ubricoin has a total market cap of $165,946.58 and $13.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008106 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000213 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubricoin

UBN is a coin. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 coins. Ubricoin’s official website is ubricoin.ubrica.com . The official message board for Ubricoin is medium.com/@theubrican_2001 . Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ubricaKE and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubricoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

