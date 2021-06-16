UBS Group AG Acquires 130,973 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after acquiring an additional 495,766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,143 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,932,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.