UBS Group AG Acquires 133,363 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,380,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 876,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,875,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.