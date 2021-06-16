UBS Group AG Acquires 77,206 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.91% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 3.61. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

