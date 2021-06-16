UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $676.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $676.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $40,380,995 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

