UBS Group AG Buys 34,710 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

