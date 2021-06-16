UBS Group AG Buys 35,877 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

