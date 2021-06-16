UBS Group AG Buys 36,571 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.