UBS Group AG Buys 3,898 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

