UBS Group AG Buys 5,423 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.01% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.41.

