UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Equifax worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

