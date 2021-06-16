UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.40% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after buying an additional 817,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

