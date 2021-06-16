UBS Group AG Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.50% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.