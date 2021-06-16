UBS Group AG Has $19.49 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.44% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,177. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

