UBS Group AG Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after buying an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the period.

EWC opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

