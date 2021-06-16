UBS Group AG Has $20.23 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,558 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Pentair worth $20,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Pentair by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 328,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $7,787,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

