UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.20% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

IXC stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

