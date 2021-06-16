UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of RingCentral worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

NYSE:RNG opened at $267.13 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,068.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,740 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

