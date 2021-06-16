UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

LBRDK opened at $160.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.