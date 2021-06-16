UBS Group AG Purchases 1,309,421 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Equitrans Midstream worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

