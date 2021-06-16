UBS Group AG Purchases 154,869 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.66% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after buying an additional 225,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 139,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,962.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,303 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

