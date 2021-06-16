UBS Group AG Purchases 2,356 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Cognex worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after buying an additional 393,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $153,924,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

CGNX stock opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

