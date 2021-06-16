UBS Group AG Raises Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,610,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,509,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

