UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.99% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.24. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.