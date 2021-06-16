UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 151,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $160.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.