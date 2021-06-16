UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of CDW worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $170.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

