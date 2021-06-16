UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Zendesk worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,633 shares of company stock worth $21,552,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.26. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

