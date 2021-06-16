UBS Group AG Sells 100,558 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,558 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Pentair worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 270,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

