UBS Group AG Sells 17,060 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.44% of Houlihan Lokey worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

