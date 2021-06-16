UBS Group AG Sells 26,119 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

BWA opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

