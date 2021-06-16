UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.