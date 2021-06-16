UBS Group AG Trims Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.44% of Houlihan Lokey worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

