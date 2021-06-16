UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,018,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after acquiring an additional 419,443 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,186,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 541,020 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

