Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $134.72 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $134.72 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,656.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.01 or 0.01552158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00425386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016340 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

