Umbrella Network Trading 38.8% Higher This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $1.32 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

